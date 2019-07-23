Plea opposes TASMAC outlet near college

Hearing a petition which complained that groundwork to set up a TASMAC shop near a college and a de-addiction centre was under way,Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought details of number of illegal bars in the city.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi ordered status quo on the setting up of the proposed TASMAC outlet near a polytechnic college at Nayakanpatti near Alagarkoil. It also sought details of the number of TASMAC shops near the college and the de-addiction centre and if sanitation was maintained at TASMAC shops and steps were taken to prevent public nuisance.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by B. Saravanan, Principal of GMS MAVMM Polytechnic College, which said that a TASMAC shop was shifted from a place near the college in 2017, following an agitation by students and residents. Even criminal cases were filed against the protesters for demanding closure of the shop. Now, steps were being taken to set up another shop, the petitioner complained and sought a direction to forbear the authorities from putting up the shop near the college and de-addiction centre. The case was adjourned for further hearing.