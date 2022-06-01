Plea of retired police officer accused in custodial death case dismissed 

He had moved HC to stop authorities from taking action against him

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by a retired police officer who sought a direction to forbear authorities from taking action against him. He was an accused in a 2005 custodial death case.

The court was hearing a petition filed by D. Lakshmana Raj, who retired from service in 2006. When he was serving as Inspector of Aralvaimozhi Police Station in Kanniyakumari district, a dacoity case was registered and a special team was formed to nab the accused.

He said the whereabouts of one of the alleged offenders, Mohamed Masood, were not known and the petitioner was not part of the special team. Subsequently, the wife of Mohamed Masood lodged a man missing complaint in Kadayanallur police station in Tenkasi district.

Later, the case was altered as a murder case by the CB-CID. It was said that Mohamed Masood was tortured in police custody at Keeriparai police station in Kanniyakumari district. Initially, the charges were against the members of the special team and seven other policemen.

The Revenue Divisional Officer of Padmanabhapuram conducted a separate inquiry into the allegations of torture and filed a report. A private complaint was made and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagercoil, took cognisance of it.

The case was transferred to the Judicial Magistrate, Boothapandi. The counsel representing the petitioner said the RDO, without any valid reason, had dropped the names of a few officers and included the name of the petitioner.

Thereafter, the CB-CID filed its charge-sheet and the name of the petitioner was included in the criminal case on the file of Additional District Court, Tenkasi. Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the petitioner.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that the petitioner was an accused in a criminal case. The relief sought by him to forbear the authorities from initiating disciplinary proceedings against him could not be entertained. The department had not passed any final order.

The authorities were empowered to initiate action in accordance with the rules in force. If at all the final order was passed in the disciplinary proceedings, a cause would arise for the purpose of filing an appeal before the appellate authority and, thereafter, to approach the court for seeking appropriate relief, the court said, and dismissed the petition.