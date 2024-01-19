Plea not to cut trees and establish market on green park land

January 19, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to restrain the authorities concerned from cutting trees at Panjapur Pasumai Poonga in Tiruchi to establish a wholesale vegetable and fruit market complex on the land.

A Division Bench of Justices G. Jayachandran and K. K. Ramakrishnan ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by K. Chandrasekar of Tiruchi. The petitioner said that the green park was established in 2013 at Panjapur with a grant of ₹ 1 crore from the State government and the funds raised from the residents to the tune of ₹50 lakh.

It was built on 22 acres of land and had facilities like walking track, children play area, dedicated area for exercise, drinking water and toilet facilities and Aavin milk parlour. Around 1,450 saplings were planted in the park. People of all ages regularly visited the park and made use of the facilities, he said.

However, the park has been left in ruins due to lack of maintenance and it has now become a place of overgrown invasive weeds and bushes. People were unable to use the park. A representation was made to the authorities concerned to restore the park to its original condition. However, no action was taken in this regard, the petitioner complained.

Under these circumstances, Tiruchi Corporation in 2023 passed a resolution to establish the market complex in the green park land. Only a few years ago, the Corporation had constructed a vegetable market at Kallikudi which was developed at a cost of ₹ 77 crore. It had all facilities, he said.

The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities concerned not to cut the trees at the green park and to drop the proposal to establish the market complex at the green park land. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by a week.