Plea not to construct PHC on land earmarked for park

January 12, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to file a counter affidavit to a public interest litigation petition that complained about a proposal to construct a Primary Health Centre on the land earmarked for a park in Velmurugan Nagar in Madakulam.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by R. Jeyalakshmi of Velmurugan Nagar. The petitioner complained that the authorities had proposed to construct a Primary Health Centre on the land earmarked for a park.

She said that the area earmarked for a park cannot be converted for any other purpose other than a park. However, the authorities were attempting to convert the Open Space Reservation meant for the park in Velmurugan Nagar. People will be affected, she said and sought a direction to restrain the authorities from constructing the Primary Health Centre on the land earmarked for the park.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.