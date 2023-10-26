October 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that complained about the installation of an electric fence on an agricultural land located close to a waterbody in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and P. Dhanabal ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by S. Ramesh Kumar of Karaikudi in Sivaganga district. He said that the electric fence was installed without permission a few days ago to protect the crops.

The petitioner said that Kalkulam kanmai was a major waterbody in Veppankulam village. In the land close to the waterbody, the electric fence had been installed with no signboard to warn the people about the electric fence.

He said that the electric fence not only posed a threat to the people but also posed a threat to animals. The local residents had complained about the installation of the electric fence and had also made representation to the authorities.

However, no action was taken based on the representation. Therefore, the petitioner said that he filed the present petition and sought a direction to the authorities to take necessary steps to remove the illegal electric fence. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by eight weeks.

