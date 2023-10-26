HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to remove electric fence installed near waterbody without permission

October 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that complained about the installation of an electric fence on an agricultural land located close to a waterbody in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and P. Dhanabal ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by S. Ramesh Kumar of Karaikudi in Sivaganga district. He said that the electric fence was installed without permission a few days ago to protect the crops.

The petitioner said that Kalkulam kanmai was a major waterbody in Veppankulam village. In the land close to the waterbody, the electric fence had been installed with no signboard to warn the people about the electric fence.

He said that the electric fence not only posed a threat to the people but also posed a threat to animals. The local residents had complained about the installation of the electric fence and had also made representation to the authorities.

However, no action was taken based on the representation. Therefore, the petitioner said that he filed the present petition and sought a direction to the authorities to take necessary steps to remove the illegal electric fence. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by eight weeks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.