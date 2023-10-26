HamberMenu
Plea in HC to establish Siddha dispensaries in temples

October 26, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to establish Siddha dispensaries in temples.

A Division Bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and P. Dhanabal ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by the Managing Trustee of the Indian Medicine Welfare Trust J. Jeyavenkatesh of Jaihindpuram in Madurai.

The petitioner, a Siddha practitioner, said that the State in 1970 had passed a government order to appoint Siddha doctors in temples having an income of ₹One lakh. Permission was also accorded to open Siddha dispensaries in 48 temples in the State. However, such posts were not filled for a long time, he said.

The State should take necessary steps to establish Siddha dispensaries in temples as per the G.O. issued in 1970, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by six weeks.

