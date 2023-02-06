Plea in HC to comply with SHRC order

February 06, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by a man from Sivaganga district who sought a direction to the State to implement a 2021 State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) order that recommended compensation to the family members.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a counter affidavit from the State on a petition filed by K. Kathir Kannan of Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district. He complained that the SHRC order recommending compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family members was not complied with.

Mr. Kathir said that he belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. In 2020, his wife, Nagalakshmi, who was being treated for cancer at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai died. The body was brought to the village for the last rites. The residents belonging to intermediate castes objected to the body being carried through a common pathway.

He said that the body could not be carried through the usual pathway to the graveyard as rain in the area had led to water stagnation. The police and the revenue officials intervened and asked the family members to use an alternative pathway in order to prevent any untoward incidents. The body was taken to the graveyard late in the night.

The SHRC took suo motu cognisance of news reports. Following an inquiry, the SHRC held that there was violation of human rights and recommended a compensation of ₹5 lakh to be paid to the family members. The Commission recommended the State to ensure that the authorities in such cases uphold the principles of human rights.

Further, the Commission recommended the State to ensure that common burial grounds are established, appropriate action be taken against police and revenue officials involved in the incident and regular training be given to the officials. However, the SHRC order has not been complied with and compensation has not been paid to the family members, he complained.