Plea in HC seeking CBI probe into TNPSC scam

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the State on two separate public interest litigation petitions seeking a CBI probe into the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) examination scam.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran ordered notice to the State and adjourned the hearing in the separate petitions filed by advocate B. Stalin and K.K. Ramesh of Madurai. Both sought a CBI probe into the malpractices in the exam.

During the course of the hearing, the State government submitted that the investigation into the matter was on the right track and a counter in this regard would be filed before the court.

The petitioners said that even as early as 2000-2001, the TNPSC examinations were marred by malpractices and subsequently candidates who had played fraud were able to secure government jobs.

Such officials were holding key posts in Tamil Nadu Police and Administrative Departments. The malpractices could not have taken place without the involvement of high ranking officials, the petitioners said and sought a CBI probe.

Many youngsters aspire to clear the competitive examinations. First generation candidates and candidates from rural areas should have confidence that the TNPSC examinations were held in a proper manner and only meritorious candidates were being selected, they said.

The petitioners said that all criminal cases pertaining to the TNPSC examination / recruitment scam should be transferred to the CBI for the conduct of a proper and fair investigation in an expeditious manner.