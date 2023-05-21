May 21, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the authorities concerned on a public interest litigation petition that complained about a proposed road link project in Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district that would pass through agricultural lands and waterbodies.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice L. Victoria Gowri ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by N.A. Ramachandra Raja of Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district.

The petitioner said that the road link project starts near Rajapalayam. It then crosses the existing agricultural lands and three major waterbodies. The waterbodies were an important source for agricultural activities around Rajapalayam. The road project would also affect agricultural activities, he said.

Since the proposed road link project passes through waterbodies, it was necessary to obtain prior environmental clearance. But the authorities had failed to consider the environmental impact before issuing the government order.

The formation of the link road would not serve any purpose. Before implementing such an important project, the officials have to conduct a survey of impact assessment in a phased manner by ascertaining the road essentiality and only after that other steps could be taken. He sought a direction to restrain the authorities from acquiring land for the project.