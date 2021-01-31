Plea for single community certificate

Members of De-notified Tribes Association on Saturday staged a road blockade near Arapalayam pressing for a single community certificate declaring them as DNT.
The protest was led by its State treasurer P. Dhavamani Devi. After a prolonged blockade of road, the police convinced them to leave way for the general public as it was causing inconvenience to the motorists. “Our demand is two fold. We do not want community certificate as denotified community in the State and DNT in the Centre. Similarly, the Centre had allocated funds and completed caste-based census for DNTs across the country, except Tamil Nadu. We want the State government to do it immediately,” Ms. Devi said.
She wondered as to why the State government was delaying the census whereas it had no financial commitment for the exercise as the Centre had released the funds.
Besides, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had promised to remove the anomaly in the certificate issue during the Lok Sabha elections, had not kept this promise, she said.
Tamil Nadu government should immediately appoint a nodal officer for the census. The census would reveal the strength of the DNT people, she said.
Later, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju, and Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan met the protesters and pacified them. “They have promised that they would get us an appointment with the Chief Minister to discuss the issue soon,” Ms. Devi said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath