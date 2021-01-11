Madurai

Plea for retrofitted bike from labourer

S. Ganesan at the Collectorate in Tirunelveli on Monday.   | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Seeking a retrofitted bike and monthly assistance, a physically challenged youth submitted petition at the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday.

In his petition, S. Ganesan of Pudhur under Tirunelveli Taluk said after the demise of his parents, he stayed in an old ancestral house with his wife and ne-year-old son. Despite his right hand and leg were stunted, he worked as a daily wage labourer to feed his family.

“I have submitted my application along with the national identity card for the physically challenged seeking monthly assistance and a retrofitted bike. However, my application is yet to be considered. Hence, the Collector should consider my application to help me and my family,” Mr. Ganesan said.


