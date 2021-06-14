Plea for reopening of roadside shops

TIRUNELVELI

14 June 2021 20:17 IST

Roadside vendors of the city submitted a petition at the Collectorate appealing to the Collector to allow them to resume business.

The petitioners, mostly selling inner garments and fancy products around Swami Nellaiyappar Temple in Tirunelveli Town, said the lockdown had thrown their life out of gear. They were running their business after getting loan from moneylenders. They were unable to repay the amount with interest as they were not allowed to open their shops.

Since the State government had given permission for reopening teashops, fruit and flower shops and even liquor shops, they too should be allowed to sell their products.