Plea for release of water in Manimuthar Dam’s Second Reach to save standing paddy

January 23, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding release of water in the Second Reach of Manimuthar Dam for 10 days to save standing paddy crop, a group of farmers submitted petition to Collector V. Vishnu during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the collectorate here on Monday.

The petitioners said farmers having ranches in Kaaduvetti, Singikulam, Poolam, Thottakudi, Moontradaippu, Vaagaikulam, Puliyankulam, Karungulam, A. Sattankulam and Maayaneri, all under the dam’s Second Reach, had raised paddy on over 500 acres with the rainwater stored in irrigation tanks and in wells. Even as the crop had started bearing paddy, all irrigation tanks that were hitherto supplying water to the fields dried up completely.

As per the turn, the State Government released water in the Third and the Fourth reaches of the dam this year with the reservoir having only 90 feet storage now due to poor northeast monsoon.

“As the paddy cultivated in our fields have started withering for want of water, the District Collector should order the release of 100 cubic feet water for 10 days to our region in the Second Reach also on compassionate grounds to save the standing paddy,” said the petitioners.

Another group of people from Vedhanayagapuram and Kalladi Chidambarapuram in Nanguneri taluk submitted a petition against alleged encroachment of a burial ground being used by people belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

The petitioners said the villagers were using the burial ground with an extent of three acres near Perumalkulam since 1972. However, an individual was taking steps to erect a fence around the burial ground. Hence, the Collector should instruct revenue officials to stop the unlawful move by surveying the land under question.

Members of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Makkal Iyakkam submitted a petition seeking stringent action against those who hoisted the flag of a caste outfit on the flag mast in Gangaikondan Government Higher Secondary School a few days ago. Over 800 students from various castes were studying in the school. Based on the complaint from the headmaster of the school, Gangaikondan police registered a case.

“It has happened since a section of the teachers of this school are inciting caste divisions among students,” said Vallikannu, State secretary of the Iyakkam.

Accusing his mother Esakkiammal of cheating job-seekers to the tune of several lakhs of rupees on the promise of getting them employment in the Middle East, Stalin of Vadakkankulam submitted a petition to the Collector along with the victims.