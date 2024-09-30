Plea for release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Members of V.K. Gnanaseelan Mechanised Boats Fishermen Welfare Association on Monday petitioned Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon seeking immediate release of the 17 fishermen who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday.

Scores of fishermen and their family members, led by the association president, P. Karl Marx, came to the Collectorate and submitted the petition at the weekly grievance redress meeting.

The petition said that the fishemen had gone for fishing in two boats from Rameswaram on Saturday. They were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Sunday.

The fishermen demanded that efforts should be made to release the fishermen. Besides, steps should be taken for talks between officials of Union government and their Sri Lankan counterparts and fishermen from both the countries for arriving at an amicable solution for the issues of fishermen of mechanised boats and country craft.

