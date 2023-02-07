Plea for provision of wheelchairs at Bryant Park in Kodaikanal

February 07, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Wheel chairs must be provided at Bryant Park in Kodaikanal for the use of differently abled and elderly people - this demand was raised at a special grievance redress meeting for differently abled people held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Collector S. Visakan received about 60 petitions seeking monthly pension, business loan, motorised tricycles etc., said a press release. S. Bhagat Singh, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently abled and Caregivers, called for exemption from toll payment in Kodaikanal for differently abled people. “Further, the entry fee at Bryant park must be made free for the differently-abled and their caregivers as well,” he said.

Many raised the issue of absence of lift facility at the Collectorate building. “One has to climb the stairs to attend grievance redress meetings or to meet officials on the first floor which is a humongous task for the differently abled,” they said.

Further, Mr Singh urged the officials to expedite the exercise to replace Priority Households (PHH) and non-priority households cards with Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards for families with differently abled people. “Only 1,500 people have been made AAY beneficiaries till date, and around 30,000 people are yet to receive benefits,” he said.

The Collector distributed smartphones with special apps, costing ₹13,650 each, to 130 visually and hearing impaired people. A differently abled person who had petitioned for a wheelchair received it at the end of the meeting.

District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer Srinivasan, Project Officer of Mahalir Thittam N. Saravanan and others were present.