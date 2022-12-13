Plea for protected drinking water, better roads and early completion of underground drainage work

December 13, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

People submitted petitions to Mayor P.M Saravanan on Tuesday for better roads and early completion of underground drainage work in the hitherto uncovered areas.

Petitioners from Thiyagaraja Nagar said the ongoing underground drainage scheme in their area, which was moving at snail’s pace, was stopped completely after the contractor abandoned the work midway. Since the roads dug for the scheme remained badly damaged causing accidents everyday, the residents were suffering a lot.

The corporation, which had started the process of identifying a new contractor for executing the remaining portion of the underground drainage scheme, should complete the work at the earliest and relay the roads dug for laying pipes, they said.

Councillor Gogula Vani of ward 12 submitted a petition detailing the damaged roads of Tilak Nagar in her ward. Since the damaged roads were yet to be repaired despite repeated appeals, the corporation should start either re-laying the road or at least repair the stretch considering the safety of road-users, she said.

A group of residents from Nadar Street in ward 12 submitted a petition complaining about supply of drinking water mixed with sewage. Since the drinking water pipelines along Nadar Street had developed cracks at several places, sewage was entering the drinking water pipes and the residents were getting highly contaminated drinking water.

The Corporation should attend these serious issues which would lead to outbreak of water-borne diseases, the petitioners said.