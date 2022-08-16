Plea for permission to install idols

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 16, 2022 21:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadre at the office of SP in Dindigul on Tuesday seeking permission to install vinayagar idols.

DINDIGUL

ADVERTISEMENT

DINDIGUL

Congress cadre on Tuesday submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran seeking permission to install Ganesha idols at various places in the district on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi.

District president Durai Manikandan said that they have planned to place Ganesha idols at 57 public places across the district on August 31. “We are placing orders for idols of ‘Madha Nallinakka Vinayagar’ to stress the importance of unity in diversity,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Bal Gangadhar Tilak had popularised the event and wanted it to be celebrated in a grand manner. But the BJP was trying to claim credit for celebrating the event on a large scale. We want to reclaim the credit by peaceful celebration of the festival.

He said that they have also planned to take out a peaceful procession with people from all religious faiths. “Mr. Baskaran has given permission,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app