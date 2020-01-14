Plea for permanent gallery at Alanganallur

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from the State on a public interest litigation petition, seeking a permanent gallery for the jallikattu event at Alanganallur in Madurai district.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran sought a response from the State and adjourned the hearing in the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan.
The petitioner said the jallikattu event was witnessed by not only people from India but also by foreigners. Since the place was heavily crowded during the event, people were being put to much hardship and discomfort, he said.
