Madurai

Plea for permanent gallery at Alanganallur

more-in

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from the State on a public interest litigation petition, seeking a permanent gallery for the jallikattu event at Alanganallur in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran sought a response from the State and adjourned the hearing in the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan.

The petitioner said the jallikattu event was witnessed by not only people from India but also by foreigners. Since the place was heavily crowded during the event, people were being put to much hardship and discomfort, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 9:47:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/plea-for-permanent-gallery-at-alanganallur-madurai/article30569209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY