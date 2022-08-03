Plea for pension hike

TIRUNELVELI

Those who retired from cooperative societies, public and private sector units submitted a petition in the Collector’s Office here on Wednesday seeking a minimum monthly pension of Rs. 7,000 as promised by the DMK in its manifesto during the last Assembly election.

The petitioners, attached to the All India Pensioners’ Welfare Association, said the persons who retired from service after working with civil supplies, corporation, cooperative society markets, cooperative textile mills, cooperative sugar factories, paper mills and private sector companies for more than 25 years were drawing a trivial pension ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,500 a month. Since most of these persons live separately with no support from their children or relatives, the pension being given is not sufficient for them to lead a decent life.

“Since this pension is not sufficient to meet even the monthly medical bill, the DMK, which promised to give a pension of Rs. 7,000 to all the persons retired from public sector undertakings, cooperative societies and private sector firms in its manifesto, should fulfil this without delay. The State government should give a decent pension and bail out seven lakh families of pensioners,” they said adding that they had sent similar appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.