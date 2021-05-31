Madurai

Plea for passport details in vaccination certificate

The Forum of Tour Organisers, Madurai, has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urging the government to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificate with the passport details of the person. This would help during the travel clearance, the forum said.

The Kerala government was issuing certificates with the passport number of the person. Many countries have stipulated that a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate was mandatory for travel clearance, said A. Satheesh Kumar, president of the forum.

If the passport details are mentioned in the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, it would make things easy to get the travel clearance. Tamil Nadu could follow the Kerala model, he said.


