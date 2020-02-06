Plea for part-time ration shop

A group of residents from Kondaanagaram near here submitted a petition in the Collector’s Office here on Thursday seeking a part-time ration shop in a 14-year-old building in their hamlet, which remains closed ever since it was built in 2006 for the purpose.

In the petition submitted in the Collector’s Office on Thursday, a group of residents from Kondaanagaram said they were demanding ration shop for their village and a permanent building for the ration shop since 2000. Against this backdrop, a building for the ration shop was built in their village in 2006.

However, no step was taken by the Department of Civil Supplies for putting this building into use by opening a ration shop in the new structure. Condemning the delay in opening the ration shop in the new building, the villagers submitted a petition during the weekly grievance meet in January 2018 and in April 2018.

Since there is no sign for opening a ration shop, the residents submitted a petition again on Thursday. They said the Department of Civil Supplies should open at least a part-time ration shop at Kondaanagaram.