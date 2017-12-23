Convict moves HC for parole

A division bench of Justices R. Subbiah and A. D. Jagadish Chandira, hearing a plea for parole filed by Ravichandran, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, directed notice to Home Secretary and prison authorities.

Ravichandran sought parole for a period of one month to settle a property dispute of the family. His plea for parole was earlier rejected by the prison authorities.

Ravichandran and 25 others were sentenced to death by a Special Court trying cases under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act in Poonamallee on January 28, 1998.

On appeal, the Supreme Court, on May 11, 1999, commuted the death sentence of Ravichandran and three others to life imprisonment. He is currently lodged in Madurai Central Prison since his arrest on January 5, 1992.