Convict moves HC for parole

A division bench of Justices R. Subbiah and A. D. Jagadish Chandira, hearing a plea for parole filed by Ravichandran, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, directed notice to Home Secretary and prison authorities.
Ravichandran sought parole for a period of one month to settle a property dispute of the family. His plea for parole was earlier rejected by the prison authorities.
Ravichandran and 25 others were sentenced to death by a Special Court trying cases under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act in Poonamallee on January 28, 1998.
On appeal, the Supreme Court, on May 11, 1999, commuted the death sentence of Ravichandran and three others to life imprisonment. He is currently lodged in Madurai Central Prison since his arrest on January 5, 1992.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor