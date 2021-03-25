Plea for operation of special buses from polling stations

The Tirunelveli unit of Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Postgraduate Teachers’ Association has appealed to the Collector to operate special buses from polling stations in remote areas to well-connected nearby towns or bus terminus at the end of polling on April 6.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector V. Vishnu on Thursday, association district secretary T. Babu Selvan said security arrangements and amenitites such as toilet and drinking water facility should be made in places where teachers, who had to be at their polling stations on the previous night (April 5), stayed. Since polling would end only at 7 p.m. on April 6, the polling personnel would have to stay put even after 10 p.m. and beyond in order to handover EVMs and other material.

Hence, special buses with police protection should be operated from the polling stations in remote areas to the nearest town or places of their choice. Police personnel should be deployed at all bus stands on the night of April 5 to ensure safety of the polling staff.

The postal ballots meant for the polling personnel should be given at least during the second phase of training and teachers having health issues must be exempted from poll-related duties. Those who produced medical certificate should be exempted from poll-related work.

Since some of the teachers did not receive any intimation regarding the first phase of training, they did not attend the session. But they had been asked to render explanation their absence. The notices should be withdrawn, Mr. Babu Selvan said.