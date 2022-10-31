Plea for operation of prompt bus service

TIRUNELVELI

A group of residents from Thamirapathi Colony on Palayamkottai outskirts submitted petition to Collector V. Vishnu during the weekly grievances meet here on Monday demanding bus service to their area

Led by Sankaralingam, a resident, the petitioners said the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses (3D, 3M and 11M services), which were operated for several years via Thamirapathi Colony, had been stopped. Whenever the residents submitted petitions to the TNSTC officials seeking resumption of bus service, the buses would be operated to their area for a few days and stopped without any prior information and any valid reason.

So, the residents had to depend on the three TNSTC buses and two private buses being operated to Sivanthipatti, which would always be crowded. Students going to the schools and colleges, patients going to hospitals and the public going to government offices were struggling a lot.

The Collector should instruct the TNSTC officials to properly operate buses from Tirunelveli Junction Bus-Stand to Thiyagaraja Nagar via Vaeinthaankulam New Bus-Stand, Regional Transport Office, Pothigai Nagar and Thamirapathi Colony for the benefit of the residents.

When M. Ramu, 57, from Anna Nagar in Melapalayam attempted to immolate herself on the Collectorate premises after sprinkling kerosene all over her body, the police and the fire and rescue services personnel thwarted the attempt. She told the police that a group of people assaulted her and ransacked her house a few days ago around midnight in a bid to evict her and her mentally ill husband.

