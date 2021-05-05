Plea for judicial inquiry into prison death

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the State in a petition that sought a judicial inquiry by a sitting HC judge into the murder of a remand prisoner P. Muthu Mano in Palayamkottai Central Prison.

Justice S. Ananthi passed the direction in the petition filed by A. Pavanasam, father of the deceased, and directed that the matter be placed before a division bench for hearing. The petitioner also sought compensation from the government.

Muthu Mano, a history sheeter, was murdered in Palayamkottai Central Prison by a few inmates. He and his associates were arrested and remanded in judicial custody after they allegedly attempted to murder two persons.