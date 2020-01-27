Plea for injunction on Big Temple consecration

MADURAI

While the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday continued to hear pleas for the conduct of consecration of Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur in Tamil, a Madurai-based man filed a petition seeking an injunction on the event.

The petitioner, M. Saravanan, said the temple was an ancient monument within the meaning of Section 3 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, which stated that the site was of national importance.

Thanjavur Aranmanai Devasthanam proposed to conduct a consecration on February 5. A pandal, measuring 1008 feet in length and 178 feet in breadth, was to come up near the auditorium adjacent to the temple for ‘yaga salai’.

The petitioner said this would amount to vandalism to the iconic temple and pointed out that in 1997 a huge fire that erupted during the consecration had killed over 40 people and left several others injured.

He sought a direction to restrain Thanjavur Aranmanai Devasthanam from conducting the event.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran will take up for hearing all the petitions filed in this regard on Tuesday.