ADVERTISEMENT

Plea for expeditious inauguration of Ramanathapuram Govt. Law College building

June 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the government to expedite inauguration of Ramanathapuram Government Law College building and ensure drinking water facility on the campus.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the State on the petition filed by K. Pushpavanam of Madurai. The petitioner said Ramanathapuram Government Law College was established in 2017, and it had been functioning from a government high school campus in Perungulam for the past six years.

The site for the main building of the college was finalised at Kuthakottai, but the construction of the building started only in 2020. Even though the construction of the building was completed, it was yet to be inaugurated, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner said when he made an inquiry in this regard, he was told that due to unavailability of drinking water facility on the campus it was not inaugurated. The college was still functioning on a temporary campus, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US