Plea for expeditious inauguration of Ramanathapuram Govt. Law College building

June 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the government to expedite inauguration of Ramanathapuram Government Law College building and ensure drinking water facility on the campus.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the State on the petition filed by K. Pushpavanam of Madurai. The petitioner said Ramanathapuram Government Law College was established in 2017, and it had been functioning from a government high school campus in Perungulam for the past six years.

The site for the main building of the college was finalised at Kuthakottai, but the construction of the building started only in 2020. Even though the construction of the building was completed, it was yet to be inaugurated, he said.

The petitioner said when he made an inquiry in this regard, he was told that due to unavailability of drinking water facility on the campus it was not inaugurated. The college was still functioning on a temporary campus, he said.

