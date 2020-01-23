Madurai

Plea for early reconstruction of culvert

more-in

Traffic along Tiruchendur highway was hit for sometime on Thursday after a group of residents blocked the road demanding immediate reconstruction of a damaged culvert, which has been removed to enable construction of a new structure.

As damaged culverts in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai are being rebuilt, badly damaged road culvert across Pranthankulam in Manakaavalanpillai Nagar was removed two months ago to enable reconstruction of a new structure. As the construction got delayed even though materials were stored at the site, people using the culvert to reach Shanthi Nagar, Nehru Street, Kennedy Street, Thirumalai Street and ration shops are being forced to use a circuitous route which consumes more time.

Agitated over the delay, the locals blocked traffic on Tiruchendur highway at Manakaavalanpillai Nagar. The police had to divert vehicles through alternative routes. After corporation officials and the police held talks with the protesters and assured that the construction would commence within a week, the agitation was withdrawn. They also agreed to ensure free flow of drainage, stagnating in this area.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 7:16:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/plea-for-early-reconstruction-of-culvert/article30635323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY