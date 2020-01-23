Plea for early reconstruction of culvert

Traffic along Tiruchendur highway was hit for sometime on Thursday after a group of residents blocked the road demanding immediate reconstruction of a damaged culvert, which has been removed to enable construction of a new structure.

As damaged culverts in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai are being rebuilt, badly damaged road culvert across Pranthankulam in Manakaavalanpillai Nagar was removed two months ago to enable reconstruction of a new structure. As the construction got delayed even though materials were stored at the site, people using the culvert to reach Shanthi Nagar, Nehru Street, Kennedy Street, Thirumalai Street and ration shops are being forced to use a circuitous route which consumes more time.

Agitated over the delay, the locals blocked traffic on Tiruchendur highway at Manakaavalanpillai Nagar. The police had to divert vehicles through alternative routes. After corporation officials and the police held talks with the protesters and assured that the construction would commence within a week, the agitation was withdrawn. They also agreed to ensure free flow of drainage, stagnating in this area.