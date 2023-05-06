ADVERTISEMENT

Plea for early disbursal of insurance benefits to rubber farmers, traders

May 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari MLA N. Thalavai Sundaram has appealed to the district administration to take immediate steps to get insurance benefits for the farmers and the traders who lost rubber sheets, worth about ₹69.91 lakh in a fire.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector P.N. Sridhar on Saturday, Mr. Thalavai Sundaram said the Kanniyakumari Rubber Producers’ Company Limited is functioning under the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Commissionerate in the commercial complex owned by Kulasekaram Market Regulation Committee. Since the district cultivates rubber on 25,000 hectares and produces rubber with superior quality, demand for this rubber in the market is quite high.

On April 30, a fire broke out in the Kanniyakumari Rubber Producers’ Company Limited destroying 40 tonnes of rubber sheets worth ₹69.91 lakh, stocked there by farmers and traders. Of this, the farmers alone lost 26,466 rubber sheets, weighing about 15.52 tonnes and worth ₹27.41 lakh while the loss of the traders was ₹42.49 lakh-worth 29.30 tonnes of rubber sheets.

Moreover, ₹1.50 crore-worth machineries were also irreparably damaged in the fire accident to leave the famers and the traders in great difficulty.

“Since the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Commissionerate has insured their rubber sheets, godown and machineries with United India Insurance Company, the Collector should ensure the early disbursal of insurance benefits to the farmers and the traders, who have suffered huge loss,” Mr. Thalavai Sundaram said.

CONNECT WITH US