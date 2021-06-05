Plea for donation from Ramakrishna Math

Madurai

05 June 2021 20:52 IST

Sri Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, who are rendering welfare services to the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, have sought donations from devotees, admirers and philanthropists in order to continue the work.

In a press release issued on Saturday, its president Swami Kamalatmananda said ₹33.20 lakh was required to continue the welfare projects. The math was distributing food packets to needy persons at key junctions in the city.

The cost per day was ₹70,000. The estimated cost for the project was ₹18.20 lakh. The math was also providing grocery kits worth ₹1,000 to 1,500 families. The cost of the project was ₹15 lakh, he said.

Devotees, admirers and philanthropists could contribute to the welfare cause by transferring their contribution to Ramakrishna Math bank account. The full address, PAN number and mobile number should be mailed to madurairkm@gmail.com. Cheques were also accepted.

The details of the bank account: Account name: RAMAKRISHNA MATH, Bank: Indian Bank, Branch: Bibikulam, A/C no.502069359 savings bank A/C and IFSC Code: IDIB000B066. The donations were exempted under Section 80 G of the Income Tax Act, the president said.