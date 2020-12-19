Plea for compensation

19 December 2020 21:12 IST

MADURAI

A fact-finding team of Evidence, a non-governmental organisation, has urged the State government to immediately disburse ₹ 5 lakh each to the three Scheduled Caste boys, who were forced to remove their excreta allegedly by some caste Hindu youth in Perambalur district recently.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, its executive director A. Kathir said that after the media reported the incident on December 12, a fact-finding team visited Sirukudal in Perambalur district. Investigations with the affected families suggested that the Maruvathur police station had registered cases under IPC and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and arrested R. Abinesh, N. Silambarasan and S. Selvakumar, the three of the named accused.

Advertising

Advertising

However, neither the Collector nor the Superintendent of Police visited the hamlet as mandated by the laws, its members claimed. The National Commission for SC/ST too did not visit the spot, villagers and affected families told the investigators, he said.

When The Hindu checked, officials said that the SP had visited the hamlet and held inquiries.

Under such circumstances, the three accused, who were behind bars, had approached the court seeking bail. When the case came up for hearing two days ago, the complainant, Chitra (one of the victim’s mother) had objected to the bail application. She had stated that the boys were under severe depression after they were forced to remove the excreta. She said that two of the boys had left the village for a relative’s house.

The government should give compensation. The district administration should arrange for special counselling by trained psychologists for the boys as they were terribly disturbed after the incident. The parents too were upset over the remarks made by the caste Hindu youth, Mr. Kathir said.

On December 11, when the SC boys, who had openly defecated in a portion of a land, which was being used as a playground by some of the caste Hindu youth in the hamlet, they were forced to remove them in a gunny sack. Using filthy words and abusing them, the youth had threatened them with dire consequences, according to reports.