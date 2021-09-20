Residents submit petition seeking basic amenities, sewage channel

TIRUNELVELI

20 September 2021 20:23 IST

Seeking basic infrastructure facilities in their hamlet and construction of sewage channel, petitions were submitted in the Colletorate on Monday.

In his petition, S. Seevalaperiyan, secretary of Tirunelveli District Farmers. Tractor Drivers and Farmhands Protection Association, said the drainage getting generated at Azhagiyapandiapuram in Maanur union was stagnating on a vacant land in the village after crossing a dilapidated bridge. When a lorry crossed the damaged bridge, the structure got damaged further to make the stagnation of sewage worse.

Despite repeated appeals from the public, the village panchayat administration did nothing to clear the sewage, which had now become potential breeding ground for mosquitoes besides causing other health hazards. Hence, the Collector should instruct officials to clear the sewage by through construction of a sewage channel, Mr. Seevalaperiyan said.

A group of beedi workers from Melapalayam submitted petition seeking official intervention to ensure early disbursal of their wage arrears, while residents of Aayankulam near here submitted a petition declaring that they would boycott the coming civic polls if basic amenities, including drinking water, street light and road, were not created in their hamlet.

When a transgender, accusing the police of stealing 1.50 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the house and verbally abusing the law-enforcers, attempted for self-immolation in front of the Collectorate, the attempt was thwarted.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.