Plea for appropriate relief to legal heirs of victims of crimes under SC/ST Act

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
September 14, 2022 18:01 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre and the State to file a report on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to provide employment, pension, agricultural land or house to family members of the victims of murder and rape under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought a report on the petition filed in 2017 by N. Dhanapal of Vadipatti in Madurai district, who also sought a direction to the authorities to bear the education cost of the children of the victims till graduation.

The petitioner said the rules spoke about the mandatory relief to be provided to the legal heirs of the victims. However, most of them were provided only relief amount. Employment, pension, agricultural land or house was not provided to them as per the rules, he said.

