Plea for additional examination centres in Tamil Nadu for AIBE

March 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the Centre and the Bar Council of India on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to include Madurai and Tirunelveli as additional examination centres for the All India Bar Examination in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response on a petition filed by advocate K. Pushpavanam of Madurai. The petitioner said that he appeared in the All India Bar Examination last year at an examination centre in Tiruchi. While applying for the examination there were only three options: Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruchi.

The petitioner said that the exclusion of Madurai as an examination centre caused hardship to advocates from southern districts, as they were forced to travel long distances to the examination centre.

There was a need for additional examination centres in the southern districts, preferably in Madurai and Tirunelveli, for the All India Bar Examination. He said that in Uttar Pradesh there were seven examination centres. The petitioner said that he made a representation in this regard to the authorities. Since no action was taken, he filed the present petition.