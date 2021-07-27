Plea for additional exam centres disposed of

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court disposed of a petition filed by Virudhunagar-based Typewriting - Shorthand Computer Institutes Sangam seeking additional examination centres throughout Tamil Nadu for the shorthand high speed examinations.

The petitioner said that candidates from southern districts had to travel to Chennai to write the examination at the centre situated in the State Institute of Commerce Education, Taramani, in Chennai. This was the only examination centre which was notified, it said.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that the decision taken in this regard was for administrative reasons and based on the number of candidates taking the exam. The petitioner Sangam could make a representation if there were sufficient candidates from the southern districts.