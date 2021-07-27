Madurai

Plea for additional exam centres disposed of

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court disposed of a petition filed by Virudhunagar-based Typewriting - Shorthand Computer Institutes Sangam seeking additional examination centres throughout Tamil Nadu for the shorthand high speed examinations.

The petitioner said that candidates from southern districts had to travel to Chennai to write the examination at the centre situated in the State Institute of Commerce Education, Taramani, in Chennai. This was the only examination centre which was notified, it said.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that the decision taken in this regard was for administrative reasons and based on the number of candidates taking the exam. The petitioner Sangam could make a representation if there were sufficient candidates from the southern districts.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 9:19:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/plea-for-additional-exam-centres-disposed-of/article35565823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY