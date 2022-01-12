Plea: Fill up vacancies in various posts in DRT Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Centre on a petition filed by the Madurai Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) Bar Association that sought a direction to the government to fill the vacancies in the post of Presiding Officer and other positions in DRT Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran ordered notice on a plea filed by Secretary of the Bar Association M. Senthilkumar.

He said the Debts Recovery Tribunal, Madurai, was constituted in 2007 and was one of the largest DRTs. It had jurisdiction over 10 districts and had around 4,000 cases. But, from the day of its constitution it had not been able to discharge its functions properly in full as the presiding officer had been assigned additional charge of other DRTs.

As a result, pendency of cases had increased. The total sanctioned posts in DRT Madurai included Presiding Officer, Registrar, Two Recovery Officers and Assistant Registrar. Out of a total 27 posts, 10 posts were vacant. At present, the post of Presiding Officer in DRT Madurai was vacant.

The Presiding Officer in Coimbatore was given additional charge till December 31, 2021. No notification was issued to extend the additional charge.