Plea filed in Madras High Court to rescue elephant

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 23, 2022 00:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to Forest Department officials on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to take into custody an elephant in Madurai that is allegedly being used for begging by its owner.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the Forest Department officials on the petition filed by V. M. Nivaas of Anuppanadi in Madurai, who complained that elephant Sumathi was used for begging and was also being transported from one place to another without a proper ownership certificate or licence.

The petitioner said the elephant was transported to participate in the funeral of the Raja of erstwhile Ramanathapuram Samasthanam. He said the certificate was valid only for a period of five years. It should have been renewed by the owner, but it was not. Cases had been registered against the owner for not following the rules, the petitioner alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, the officials should take elephant Sumathi into their custody and relocate it to the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in M.R. Palayam in Tiruchi, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app