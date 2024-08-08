GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea filed in HC to relocate dump yard in Theni

Published - August 08, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the Theni district administration to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to relocate a dump yard from the vicinity of the Government Law College in Theni.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response to the petition filed by S. Mahendran of Theni district, who said he graduated from the college, near which the dump yard was located and the garbage was set on fire regularly.

Even though several representations were made to the authorities concerned in this regard, no action was taken to relocate the dump yard. Many students were suffering from health issues. The dump yard also polluted the air and the groundwater. Hence, the dump yard should be relocated considering the well-being of the students, he said.

