Plea disposed of

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition that sought direction to authorities to regulate issuance of tokens and participation of bulls at jallikattu events to be held during Pongal in January next year.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan took note of the fact that the High Court had already issued elaborate guidelines in this regard and the State had issued standard operating procedure.

The petitioner, S. Mahendran of Madurai, said the regulation was required in order to avoid mismanagement which could lead to bulls not being able participate in the event.