Plea dismissed 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by a man who sought a direction to Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to consider his representation to modify a software hosting the online application portal for the direct recruitment to the post of District Child Protection Officer.

The petitioner, Renganathan, sought a direction to modify the online application portal for the direct recruitment to the post of the District Child Protection Officer by accepting any degree certificate.

He said that pursuant to the notification issued for the direct recruitment to the post, he had submitted his application. He said he had completed his post-graduation in Sociology. But, he was not possessing a degree in Sociology.

Counsel for TNPSC submitted that a person who did not possess a degree in Sociology was not eligible to participate in the selection process. A degree in Sociology was specifically mentioned in the education qualification criteria.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that when the educational qualifications were specifically notified it had to be followed scrupulously while verifying the applications and the candidates possessing the educational qualification as per the notification alone were eligible for selection.

The petitioner had not established any acceptable grounds for the purpose of interfering with the recruitment notification, the court said and dismissed the petition.