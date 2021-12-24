Plea dismissed

24 December 2021 20:51 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction for the implementation of the 2019 final report of a high-level committee with regard to appointments and promotions of the faculty in the Madurai Kamaraj University.

The petitioner M. Lionel Antony Raj of Madurai sought a direction to the authorities to implement the final report of the committee headed by a former judge of the Madras High Court and revise the appointments and promotions of the teaching and non-teaching faculties made during May 5, 2017 to June 6, 2018 within a time frame.

Advertising

Advertising

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan took note of the fact that the report of the committee was implemented. The court said the petition had become infructuous.