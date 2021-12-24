Madurai

Plea dismissed

Staff Reporter 24 December 2021 20:51 IST
Updated: 24 December 2021 20:51 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction for the implementation of the 2019 final report of a high-level committee with regard to appointments and promotions of the faculty in the Madurai Kamaraj University.

The petitioner M. Lionel Antony Raj of Madurai sought a direction to the authorities to implement the final report of the committee headed by a former judge of the Madras High Court and revise the appointments and promotions of the teaching and non-teaching faculties made during May 5, 2017 to June 6, 2018 within a time frame.

Advertising
Advertising

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan took note of the fact that the report of the committee was implemented. The court said the petition had become infructuous.

Comments
More In Madurai
Read more...