Plea dismissed

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction for the implementation of the 2019 final report of a high-level committee with regard to appointments and promotions of the faculty in the Madurai Kamaraj University.

The petitioner M. Lionel Antony Raj of Madurai sought a direction to the authorities to implement the final report of the committee headed by a former judge of the Madras High Court and revise the appointments and promotions of the teaching and non-teaching faculties made during May 5, 2017 to June 6, 2018 within a time frame.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan took note of the fact that the report of the committee was implemented. The court said the petition had become infructuous.


