Plea dismissed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition that sought direction to the Madurai district administration to provide toilet and other facilities for devotees visiting Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan directed the petitioner, M. Solaikannan of Madurai, to approach the authorities concerned with the request or take permission from the authorities to construct and provide the basic facilities to the public.

The petitioner had complained that the mobile toilets on East Chithirai Street and South Chithirai Street were locked for the past few months. They were not being maintained properly, he said.


