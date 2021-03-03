Plea dismissed

Madurai

03 March 2021

Dismissing a petition that sought a direction to authorities to permit installation of a statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Karur district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it was completely beyond the ordinary powers of a court, even a constitutional court, to direct the administration to install any particular statue at any particular place.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R. Hemalatha observed that it would be appreciated if the court’s time was not wasted like this and the court was allowed to take up other pressing matters and dismissed the petition filed by A. Veeramani.

