Plea dismissed

29 January 2021 22:58 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn a petition that sought a ban on COVID-19 vaccine claiming that it had side effects.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S.Ananthi observed that the petition was absolutely irrelevant. The petition was filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram. After the counsel representing the petitioner apologised to the court, he was permitted to withdraw the petition.

Advertising

Advertising