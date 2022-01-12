Madurai

Plea: Construct high rise compound wall across shooting range

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought direction to authorities to construct a concrete high rise compound wall around a shooting range in Virudhunagar district, taking into account its location close to the National Highway connecting Madurai and Kollam and the Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary in Srivilliputhur.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran ordered notice on a plea filed by R. Ramasubbu of Srivilliputhur. The petitioner said there was no compound wall around the shooting range, which could endanger the lives of the common man and wild animals.

He said that he had sent a representation to the authorities concerned, but it was not considered. He sought a direction to the authorities to construct a concrete high rise compound wall around the shooting range in Poovani village, Srivilliputhur.


