Plea complains of indiscriminate sand quarrying in Tamirabharani

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought the response of the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking direction to forbear the authorities from granting permission to quarry river sand in Mukkani village at Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district.

A Division Bench of Justices P. N. Prakash and S. Ananthi sought response on a petition filed by a retired government servant, M. Muthiah of Sendhamangalam in Thoothukudi district. He complained about the indiscriminate sand quarrying from the Tamirabharani riverbed.

The petitioner said that the sand was illegally quarried and lifted causing irreparable damage to the ecosystem. While illegal sand quarrying was taking place along the river, there was a proposal to float tenders for quarrying r sand from the Tamirabharani, he said.

He said the authorities are duty-bound to take action against indiscriminate quarrying. No quarrying of sand can be permitted on riverbeds. The Department of Geology and Mining should study the subsoil minerals present in the land.

The sand smugglers obtained a licence for removal of earth and indiscriminately extract the sand, complained the petitioner. He said that prior to issuing a licence, the authorities should carry out a study on the groundwater level.

After the completion of the quarrying, the authorities should conduct a survey in the quarry site and initiate appropriate action in case of excessive quarrying. The authorities should ensure appropriate penal and departmental action is taken against erring officials, he said.

The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities not to permit sand quarrying in the Tamirabharani riverbed in Mukkani village. But the same was not considered and the authorities were initiating steps to permit sand mining, he said.

He sought a direction to forbear the authorities from granting permission to quarry river sand in the village in violation of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules. The court adjourned the hearing till June 9.