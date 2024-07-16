Plea complains about illegal sand mining taking place along Vaigai river

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Public Works Department/Water Resources Department to file a counter affidavit to a public interest litigation petition that complained about illegal sand mining taking place along Vaigai river at Kodimangalam in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi directed the authorities to file a counter affidavit to the petition filed by R. Senthil Murugan of Kodimangalam. The petitioner sought a direction to authorities to take action against the people involved in the illegal sand mining activities.

He said that the people of Kodimangalam were dependent on the water for agricultural and other activities. He complained that illegal sand mining activities had led to the depletion of the groundwater level and there was shortage of groundwater. The livelihood of the people of the village was affected as a result, he said.

He alleged that the panchayat president T. Umadevi, her husband V.P. Thirukumaran, his brothers Palanisamy, Vaidyanathan and Murugan and other people related to them were involved in the illegal sand mining activities. They were stocking it and selling it for a profit, he said.

He said that he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard. However, no action was taken and it is kept pending. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.