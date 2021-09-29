Madurai

Plea closed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday closed a petition filed in 2019 that sought a direction to the State Election Commission to conduct urban local body polls in the State after taking note of the fact that the Supreme Court had granted four months to conduct the elections.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar observed that since the Supreme Court had already granted time to conduct the local body election there was no need to issue any further directions and closed the petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 8:07:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/plea-closed/article36738493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY