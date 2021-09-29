Plea closed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday closed a petition filed in 2019 that sought a direction to the State Election Commission to conduct urban local body polls in the State after taking note of the fact that the Supreme Court had granted four months to conduct the elections.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar observed that since the Supreme Court had already granted time to conduct the local body election there was no need to issue any further directions and closed the petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai.